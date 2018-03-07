Royals Held Seminar on Pornography Addiction at Spring Training

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 8, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 11: A Kansas City Royals hat is seen in the dugout during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 11, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Glenn/Getty Images)
Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals were apparently worried about more than just baseball at this year's spring training.

According to Nicholas Parco of the New York Daily News, the team hosted a seminar with the anti-pornography group Fight the New Drug.

The group works against pornography addiction and shared a message on Instagram noting, "The Royals are the first #MLB team to actively take a stand against porn, and we're inspired that they're stepping up to the plate":

This is not the first time the Royals have warned their players and coaches about pornography.

After Matt Campbell, Rustin Dodd and Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star reported in August 2017 pitcher Danny Duffy was cited for driving under the influence and arrested in a Burger King parking lot, general manager Dayton Moore mentioned pornography at a press conference.

"We talk about pornography, and the effects of what that does to the minds of players and the distractions, and how that leads to abuse of—domestic abuse—to abuse of women," Moore said, via Parco.

Parco noted Moore was addressing how the Royals were going to handle the Duffy situation during the press conference and was asked if there were any "new education protocols" being used.

Related

    Brewers' Braun Remains Work in Progress at 1B

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Brewers' Braun Remains Work in Progress at 1B

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Ichiro's Seattle Return Won't Resolve Internal Battle

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ichiro's Seattle Return Won't Resolve Internal Battle

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Royals Host Anti-Porn Seminar for Players 🤔

    Kansas City Royals logo
    Kansas City Royals

    Royals Host Anti-Porn Seminar for Players 🤔

    Emma Baccellieri
    via Deadspin

    Report: Royals Sign Vet SP Nolasco to Minors Deal

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Royals Sign Vet SP Nolasco to Minors Deal

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report