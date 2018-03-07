Royals Held Seminar on Pornography Addiction at Spring Training

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals were apparently worried about more than just baseball at this year's spring training.

According to Nicholas Parco of the New York Daily News, the team hosted a seminar with the anti-pornography group Fight the New Drug.

The group works against pornography addiction and shared a message on Instagram noting, "The Royals are the first #MLB team to actively take a stand against porn, and we're inspired that they're stepping up to the plate":

This is not the first time the Royals have warned their players and coaches about pornography.

After Matt Campbell, Rustin Dodd and Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star reported in August 2017 pitcher Danny Duffy was cited for driving under the influence and arrested in a Burger King parking lot, general manager Dayton Moore mentioned pornography at a press conference.

"We talk about pornography, and the effects of what that does to the minds of players and the distractions, and how that leads to abuse of—domestic abuse—to abuse of women," Moore said, via Parco.

Parco noted Moore was addressing how the Royals were going to handle the Duffy situation during the press conference and was asked if there were any "new education protocols" being used.