Malaga vs. Barcelona: Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Malaga host La Liga leaders Barcelona on Saturday, as the Blaugrana attempt to take a further step towards domestic glory.

It has been a disastrous season for the home team from southern Spain, and they are rooted to the bottom of the division, needing a miracle to survive down the home stretch.

Barca have an eight-point cushion at the summit. Atletico Madrid remain barely in touch, and the race could soon be over.

                                       

Date: Saturday, March 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT)/2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK), BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Stream: Sky GoBeIN CONNECTfuboTV

                    

Preview

Coach Ernesto Valverde arrived at the Camp Nou after gaining a wealth of experience at several teams, and he immediately restored order for his new side.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss has leaned heavily on the club's biggest resources, and a solid 4-4-2 formation has allowed Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez the freedom to dominate.

LAS PALMAS, SPAIN - MARCH 01: Ernesto Valverde coach of Barcelona looks on prior to the La Liga match between Las Palmas and FC Barcelona at Estadio Gran Canaria on March 1, 2018 in Las Palmas, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Messi has 24 goals and 12 assists under Valverde in La Liga, and the Argentina legend has thrived in the box this term.

However, the club captain has played deeper at times and admitted he is comfortable with the latest tactics.

Speaking to Pepsi (h/t Sam Marsden of ESPN FC), Messi said:

"Yes, in the past year I have moved a bit deeper, getting to the goal from behind, unlike other years when I was more in the final third of the pitch.

"So it's true that I have moved a few metres back, but still with the [same] idea of getting in the area and trying to score goals."

MALAGA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 28: Brown Aide Ideye of Malaga CF looks on during the La Liga match between Malaga and Sevilla at Estadio La Rosaleda on February 28, 2018 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Malaga lack firepower. They have scored only 16 goals during the La Liga campaign and shouldn't cause their illustrious opponents trouble on Saturday evening.

The Rosaleda Stadium hasn't been a fortress at all this season, and the home fans will be scared by the prospect of the Blaugrana rolling into town.

Malaga are eight points from safety. A victory against Barca would be the shock of the season, but the bottom side will hope their dream becomes a reality in Andalusia.

