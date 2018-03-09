Eibar vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Real Madrid face a testing visit to Eibar on Saturday, as Los Blancos attempt to consolidate third in La Liga.

It's been a difficult campaign for the reigning Spanish and European champions, and Eibar have developed into an outfit capable of causing a huge shock on their own patch.

The Basque side's tiny stadium has become an intimidating prospect during their tenure in the top-flight, and Real will be conscious of the challenge that awaits them.

Here is how you can watch the match:

Date: Saturday, March 10

Time: 12 p.m. (GMT)/7 a.m. (ET)

TV: Sky Sports Football (UK), beIN Sports (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go, beIN CONNECT, fuboTV

Preview

Real are gambling on salvation with their defence of the UEFA Champions League, but they must guarantee a strong finish in Spain during the weeks ahead.

Los Blancos qualified from the round of 16 as they dumped Paris Saint-Germain out of Europe 5-2 on aggregate, allowing manager Zinedine Zidane breathing room after a poor domestic season.

Real are 15 points behind leaders Barcelona, and the recent defeat at Espanyol underlined the lack of urgency in the squad.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

However, Zidane was content after the victory in Paris and said he is happy with the progress being made, per Sky Sports:

"We've had difficult moments in La Liga and Copa del Rey, but it's always difficult to maintain the same level while playing every three days.

"You can't always win everything, but we're winning now in La Liga, and we have to look ahead to our game with Eibar on Saturday."

Zidane might sound conciliatory, but his side have been short of the standard expected by supporters.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Eibar now provide a significant hurdle, whereas in years gone by Real would have expected to sweep them aside, even with a weaker XI.

The Gunsmiths are on the cusp of unprecedented success as they sit just below the European qualification places in La Liga, and a win against Real could push them closer to their objective of finishing sixth.

Eibar are undefeated in 17 of their 27 games in the Spanish top-flight this term. They could be the more motivated team during the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.

Second now appears out of Real's grasp, with neighbours Atletico Madrid seven points clear of the champions.

If Los Blancos fall out of Europe at the next stage, Zidane's job will be at serious risk, as Real contemplate the possibility of a complete overhaul of their team in the Spanish capital.