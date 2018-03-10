WWE Fastlane 2018: Sami Zayn and the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns

0 of 5

Every WWE show opens up the potential for twists and turns in the current storylines. Sometimes, the best way to accomplish that is for someone to flip the script and change their tone, whether they're a hero or a villain.

Often the best thing about a particular event is seeing someone succumb to the dark side and slip into a heel role or to watch the redemption of a bad guy to see the light and start fighting for his principles.

Fastlane 2018 will be the last major chance for the SmackDown brand to pull any of these tricks on the audience while setting up WrestleMania 34, as the television shows just don't receive the same attention. It wouldn't be anywhere near as effective for a turn to take place there.

With that in mind, there is never a guarantee to see someone turn heel or face, but now is as good a time as any to shake things up, which means the lineup for Sunday's card is open to speculation.

If anybody turns, who are the most likely candidates, and how will those turns go down?

Let's take a look at some of the potential options for Superstars who could course-correct at Fastlane 2018.