Mark Cuban Investigated for Alleged Sexual Assault in 2011

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was reportedly investigated by police in Portland, Oregon, for an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a bar in 2011.

According to a police report obtained by Willamette Week's Nigel Jaquiss (NSFW content), a woman said Cuban assaulted her after she asked him for a picture at the Barrel Room when the Mavericks were in Portland for a first-round playoff series with the Trail Blazers.

"He then moved his hand down until it was on her buttocks," Portland Police Detective Brendan McGuire wrote in his summary of the woman's statement. "Cuban then pushed his hand down the back of her jeans and inside her underwear where he cupped his hand over her groin area and inserted the tip of his finger into her vagina."

The woman also provided Portland Police with seven photos, two of which McGuire reportedly deemed "significant."

"In both images, Cuban's right shoulder is lowered and he appears to be stretching to reach his arm down," the detective's report says. "In one of the pictures, his arm can be seen behind [the alleged victim] and it appears Cuban is reaching down toward her buttocks."

The Multnomah County District Attorney's ultimately declined to press charges, citing insufficient evidence.

Cuban relayed a memo confirming prosecutors opted not to file charges to the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday:

"The case detective and the complainant both agree with the conclusion there is no corroborative evidence to support the complaint's allegation. The complainant has also consistently and repeatedly stated to police investigators she does not want to pursue this matter further. The complainant requested documentation and investigation of her complaint but has confirmed with me she will not participate in a criminal prosecution and agrees her claim cannot be proven."

Cuban also denied the allegations in an email to the paper.

"It didn't happen," he said.

The allegations come weeks after Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther published an investigation that highlighted a "corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior."