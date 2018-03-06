Eric Ebron Trade Rumors: Lions Reportedly Listening to Offers for TE

John Grieshop/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are reportedly willing to trade tight end Eric Ebron after four up-and-down years with the team.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Ebron's name came up in trade discussions at the combine, and the "Lions were listening."

He needed only one emoji to sum up his thoughts on the situation:

Detroit picked up the fifth-year option on Ebron's rookie contract, which will pay him $8.25 million in 2018 before he hits free agency, per Spotrac.

Ebron was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2014 draft and has shown flashes of upside throughout his NFL career. He finished the 2016 season with 61 catches for 711 yards, each of which ranked third on the team.

Unfortunately, Ebron took a step back in 2017 with 53 catches for 574 yards. He started only nine games as backup Darren Fells cut into his playing time due to his blocking ability.

Each player was on the field for exactly 549 snaps last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Then-head coach Jim Caldwell defended Ebron during the season, but he admitted in November that the 24-year-old draws "the ire and focus of so many different people," per Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press.

With a new coaching staff in Detroit, it appears as though Ebron doesn't have as much support anymore.

Despite his inconsistency, there figures to be no shortage of interest in Ebron based on his upside. The 6'4", 250-pounder has 11 touchdowns in his career and can be a weapon all over the field if he can limit his drops.

A change of location could be exactly he needs to resuscitate his career.