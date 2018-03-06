Christian McCaffrey Credited for Saving Man's Life Who Fell 20 Feet onto a Rock

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey helped save a man's life during a hike in Castle Rock, Colorado.

According to Max Henson of the Panthers' official site, McCaffrey and a group of friends and family witnessed a 72-year-old man, Dan Smoker Sr., fall 20 feet onto a rock during the hike on Saturday. McCaffrey called 911 before coming to Smoker's aid.

"Everybody stepped up," McCaffrey said to Newton. "I called 911, and it felt like an eternity. It felt like we were up there waiting for four hours. But I looked back at my call log and it took 11 minutes before the paramedics came. Amazing what those guys did."

Smoker's son, Dan Jr., tweeted about the experience:

"I credit them with saving my dad’s life," Smoker said.

Henson reported Smoker Sr. suffered "a broken femur, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding, bleeding on the brain, nine fractured ribs and a broken neck" and was in "critical but stable condition" as of Tuesday.