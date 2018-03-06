Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Keeping Tabs on Alessio Romagnoli

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly been scouting Alessio Romagnoli with a view to renewing their interest in the AC Milan defender after manager Antonio Conte was keen last summer.

Italian source Leggo (h/t TalkSport.com) reported how Chelsea "scouts have been watching the Italian closely again in recent weeks, with an eye on securing a permanent deal for the centre-half at the end of the season."



Conte, who is under pressure at Stamford Bridge amid the collapse of Chelsea's defence of the Premier League title, was rumoured to be interested in the 23-year-old Azzurri international throughout 2016, per TalkSport.

Chelsea's defence has undergone an uncomfortable revamp during Conte's second campaign at the helm. John Terry was moved on, while David Luiz and Gary Cahill have fallen out of favour.

Cesar Azpilicueta remains a mainstay as one of the best defenders on the continent. Yet Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have both been finding their feet next to the resourceful Spaniard.

Romagnoli would give the Blues a natural ball-playing centre-back. It's a role Christensen has steadily been growing into, but comfort in possession is a requirement for every central defender in a back three like the one Conte chooses to deploy.

Romagnoli is also quicker across the deck than both Rudiger and Cahill. While he's not as effective in the air as the latter, Romagnoli is a natural at reading the game and anticipating danger.

Recently, those qualities have helped him form a useful partnership with former Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci. Like most of the Milan squad, the pair have been revived since Gennaro Gattuso succeeded Vincenzo Montella as manager.

The Romagnoli and Bonucci double act has helped Milan keep clean sheets in consecutive wins over Sampdoria and Roma in Serie A. They also kept clean sheets in both legs of the 4-0 aggregate win over Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa League last 32.

Conte and Chelsea will likely have taken note of Romagnoli's progression alongside his more decorated and experienced team-mate. Signing the player won't be an easy task, though.

Milan plan to meet with the defender's agent, Sergio Berti, at the end of March and offer an improved annual wage of up to €3.5 million, per Daniele Longo and Jean-Luca Mascaro of Calciomercato.com.

A lot would likely depend on where Chelsea finish this season, with doubts continuing to grow about Conte's future, according to ESPN FC's Mark Worrall. The Blues are fifth and five points shy of a place in the top four, meaning the club could miss out on UEFA Champions League football for the 2018/19 season.

Milan may be in the same boat, unless Gattuso's suddenly buoyant squad wins the Europa League, a task beginning with facing wounded Arsenal on Thursday.

Chelsea have the financial firepower to offer Romagnoli more, but the competitions the west London club is involved in next season will likely have as big a say in their chances of signing him.