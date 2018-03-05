Nemanja Matic Scores Late Winner as Manchester United Beat Crystal Palace 3-2

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Manchester United appeared on their way to another disappointing result on Monday against Crystal Palace, but Nemanja Matic scored a late goal to give his side a 3-2 win.

Andros Townsend gave the hosts a shock lead early in the first half, and the Eagles were barely troubled before the break, United playing without any intensity or inspiration.

Patrick van Aanholt doubled the lead early in the second half, but Chris Smalling reduced the deficit. Romelu Lukaku tied things up late before Matic completed the comeback.

