Jimmy Graham Rumors: Seahawks, Star TE 'Expected to Part Ways in Free Agency'

John Froschauer/Associated Press

After three largely underwhelming seasons, Jimmy Graham is reportedly set to leave the Seattle Seahawks.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported a "bunch" of teams will pursue Graham, but the Seahawks are not expected to be one.

Graham, 31, spent the last three seasons in Seattle after coming over in a 2015 blockbuster trade that was supposed to make the Seahawks offense more dynamic. Instead, Graham saw his production taper off in a major way from his heights in New Orleans

After recording at least 85 receptions and 889 yards from 2011-14, Graham never had more than 65 receptions and averaged 682.7 yards per season in Seattle. He recorded 57 receptions for 520 yards and 10 scores in 2017, his first season averaging less than 10 yards per catch.

Seattle also shot down Graham trade rumors around the deadline. His acquisition proved to be a disappointment for the Seahawks, who gave up a first-round pick and center Max Unger in a trade for Graham.

Teammates, most notably Russell Wilson, nonetheless praised Graham as a player and teammate.

"Jimmy, we love the guy to death. I hope he never goes anywhere," Wilson told reporters in October. "He is a special player, a special friend, special worker, and he brings an enthusiasm to the game. … When he catches the ball, (the) whole stadium lights up."

Pursuers will undoubtedly hope Graham still has some level of elite play in his body and bank on his struggles being more scheme-based than skill-based.