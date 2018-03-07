AC Milan vs. Arsenal: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa League

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Arsene Wenger has arguably never been under more pressure in his role as Arsenal manager.

The Gunners followed their insipid display in losing 3-0 to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final last month by going down by the same margin to the Sky Blues in the Premier League and then losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

They are now 13 points off a UEFA Champions League spot in the English top flight, and Wenger's future at the club is in doubt, per Jeremy Wilson and Matt Law in the Telegraph.

The Frenchman's only potential salvation for this season is the UEFA Europa League, but Arsenal have been handed a tough round-of-16 tie against an in-form AC Milan, per James Olley of the Evening Standard:

The first leg takes place at the San Siro on Thursday. Read on for a preview of the clash, along with viewing details and scheduling information.

Date: Thursday, March 8

Time: 6 p.m. GMT/1 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport Player, Fox Sports Go

Arsenal made it to the last 16 of the Europa League despite losing the second leg of their tie against Ostersunds 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on February 22.

The defeat to the Swedish minnows began a run of four losses on the bounce in all competitions that culminated in going down to Brighton at the weekend.



It is hardly the ideal form to take into a crucial European clash, especially when Milan are on a fantastic run that has seen them unbeaten in their last 13 fixtures in all competitions under manager Gennaro Gattuso.

The Rossoneri will likely view Wenger's side as there for the taking on Thursday.

The Gunners and Milan are both struggling in their bids to qualify for next season's Champions League via their respective leagues—AC are seventh in Serie A.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Both have genuine aspirations of making it into Europe's premier club competition by winning the Europa League, as Manchester United did while finishing sixth in the Premier League last term.

At the moment, Milan look more likely than Arsenal to go all the way but clearly that could all change based on Thursday's result—all the while Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund remain two of the more fancied teams for the tournament.

Arsenal and Wenger need a result against Milan and will have Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck fresh after they were rested against Brighton, per Olley.

Even a draw would be acceptable, but it will require the Gunners to defy their terrible form on the road this season.

The Gunners beat Ostersunds 3-0 away from home, but it is their only away win in their last eight in all competitions.

Arsenal have the personnel, and Wenger has the experience, to engineer an improved performance against Milan and perhaps hint at better things to come in the remainder of the season.

But the Gunners have rarely been at a lower ebb in more than two decades of Wenger's tenure, and it may prove too big a challenge for the 68-year-old's side against a resurgent Milan.