Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Responds to Thierry Henry and Gary Neville Criticism

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes he's silenced early-season critics with his performances since moving from Arsenal. 

As noted by Chris Burton of Goal, following his switch from Arsenal to the Reds, Gunners legend Thierry Henry said "I still don't know what he's good at," while former Manchester United defender Gary Neville insisted the London club had got a "great deal" in securing £35 million for the player.

However, since his switch Oxlade-Chamberlain has enjoyed a new lease of life under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. And while he admitted there's improvements to make in his game, the midfielder insisted the comments from pundits were a little harsh.

"When you have watched someone long enough you know what they can do," said the Liverpool man, per Burton. "If it was aimed more at the end product side of things and doing those things that lead to scoring a goal or setting up a goal then fair enough, I will take those comments on the chin. Saying you don’t know what I do, when you have worked with me, I think is a bit stupid."

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool shakes hands with Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool as he is subbed during the Premier League match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on February 11, 2018 in So
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared to be in a comfort zone at Arsenal, having arrived at the Emirates Stadium in 2011 from Southampton with a big reputation.

However, through a combination of injury issues, inconsistent form and no set position, he never quite lived up to expectations in north London. In the summer, with just one year remaining on his Arsenal contract, it made sense to embark on a fresh challenge.

It's worked out well for Oxlade-Chamberlain. While he's not a key man at Liverpool, he's been handed a defined role by Klopp and is playing a style of football better suited to his attributes. Per statistician Andrew Beasley, he's making more contributions in the final third too:

For Liverpool he's a handy player to have in the squad, as Oxlade-Chamberlain can fulfil a number of different tactical roles to great effect.

The exciting thing for Reds supporters is that he has the potential to improve. While he's impressed in a central role this season, it's a position he's still learning.

While there's no doubt some progression has been made by the England international, Charles Watts of Football.London believes some of the praise has been a little excessive:

The challenge for Oxlade-Chamberlain will be to find a consistent level in his game, cement his place in the Liverpool side and continue adding goals and assists to his makeup. As things stand, he appears on the right track in all three aspects.

Plus, in relation to comments from Henry and Neville, he is beginning to define himself on the pitch, while Liverpool supporters will say that in the current market, a transfer fee of £35 million for a valued member of the squad represents excellent business.

