Arsene Wenger Says 'Naked' Arsenal Need Support After Brighton Defeat

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his "naked" team need support rather than criticism after they lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Frenchman was reluctant to haul his side over the coals after their insipid display at the Amex Stadium, and he used an unusual metaphor to describe their situation, per MailOnline's Matt Maltby:

"It's difficult at the moment for me to get into any negative assessment. The team needs more support at the moment. Tough, objective judgement as well, but when you struggle for confidence it's difficult.

"When you have just the trousers on it's easy to take them trousers off as well. When you're completely naked you have to find a shirt and try to put it on again and then you're dressed normally again.

"The environment around the team is always to put them more down."



Lewis Dunk fired Brighton ahead from a corner after just seven minutes, and they were 2-0 up through Glenn Murray after capitalising on a poor pass from Laurent Koscielny.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang halved the deficit shortly before the break, but the Gunners were unable to find an equaliser in the second half, ensuring they suffered their fourth consecutive loss in all competitions and eighth away defeat in the Premier League.

Arsenal's travelling support made their feelings known, per James Olley of the Evening Standard:

Meanwhile, Football.London's Charles Watts believed the players' performance was indicative of their feelings toward the manager:

The defeat leaves Arsenal 13 points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who occupy fourth place, with nine matches remaining.

Chelsea—despite winning just one of their last five—remain eight points ahead in fifth, so the Gunners have virtually no hope of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League via their domestic efforts.

Wenger has long held on to the possibility of finishing in the top four, but he finally conceded it almost certainly won't happen. "We need two teams to collapse," he said. "I can't see that at the moment, because two teams to drop so many points is very difficult to imagine."



Nevertheless, the 68-year-old still believes he can turn the situation around, per James Benge of the Evening Standard:

Not even winning the UEFA Europa League will eradicate the malaise that has set in at the Emirates Stadium, but it is their only chance to end the season on a high and reach the Champions League, so it should be their No. 1 priority for the remainder of the campaign.

Lifting the trophy will be far from easy, though—the likes of Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan remain in the competition, with the latter comprising Arsenal's opponents in the last 16.

The Rossoneri have been revitalised under Gennaro Gattuso in recent months, so the Gunners will need to improve dramatically if they're to progress.