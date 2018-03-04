Juventus Transfer News: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Latest, Alex Sandro Rumours

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly in the hunt to sign Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer but will need to beat Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain to do so. Elsewhere, Manchester City are said to no longer be prioritising a move for Alex Sandro.

The aforementioned trio of European powerhouses are all said to be tracking Milinkovic-Savic's progress, although Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Sport Witness) reported he'll court a €100 million (£89 million) price tag.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus used Saturday's 1-0 defeat of Lazio to run the rule over Milinkovic-Savic, which could have had a significant impact on how adamantly the Turin club chases his signature this summer.

The 23-year-old wasn't at his best as the Eagles dropped to a 1-0 home defeat, but after netting two in a 3-0 win over Sassuolo the match prior, OptaPaolo hailed him as an elite scoring talent for his age and position:

Of all those clubs linked with a move for the Serbia international outside Serie A, United have been touted as keen admirers, and Sport Witness mentioned manager Jose Mourinho's eagerness to provide Paul Pogba with aid in his midfield.

Milinkovic-Savic has 11 goals to his name in 35 appearances across all competitions this season, and blogger Liam Canning recently expressed admiration for the Serie A star:

It was reported by Sky Italy (h/t Sky Sports) in January that Liverpool's Emre Can agreed a deal in principle to join Juve on a free transfer this summer, and Milinkovic-Savic could make for a substantially more expensive alternative if that deal falls through.

The Serb has excelled this season and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Rome, leading agent Mateja Kezman to even suggest his client is a superior player to United talisman Pogba. He told Serbian outlet Mozzart Sport (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani):

"When Sergej came to Italy, he was compared with Pogba, because at that moment it was probably the easiest comparison to make in terms of characteristics.

"I do really respect Pogba, let's be clear, and other linkers who can run and work for the team, but I think now Sergej has different and better quality than Pogba.

"Over the last six months, he has made enormous progress at Lazio. If he retains his health, he can become the most complete player on the planet."

Meanwhile, Premier League leaders City now won't offer heavy competition for Juventus left-back Sandro after dropping him from their list of priority signings, per the Mirror (h/t Calciomercato.com).

Instead, it's reported the Citizens will devote more attention to rising Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon. The news will be welcomed by Juventus fans considering Sandro appears to be on the up after a slow start to the season:

City would likely be considered one of the few clubs capable of luring Sandro from the Allianz Stadium should the right offer come in, although it's noted the situation could still change if City fail with their bid for Sessegnon.

The Fulham youngster has taken to excelling in a more advanced wing role rather than his former left-back abode this season, while City are still waiting for summer signing Benjamin Mendy to have his impact after returning to fitness.