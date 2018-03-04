Bernardo Silva Scores as Manchester City Beat Chelsea 1-0 in Premier League

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City dominated Chelsea during Sunday's 2017-18 Premier League action, beating the defending champions 1-0 thanks to a goal from Bernardo Silva.

Silva opened the scoring early in the second half, after City cruised through the first period but failed to find many openings. The pattern held after the goal, with the Blues barely threatening

Here's a look at the team sheet, via Andy Hampson of the Press Association:

City took control of possession early, passing their way up the pitch in typical fashion. David Silva and Kyle Walker saw plenty of the ball, but Chelsea countered with a solid organisation on the edge of their box, keeping the space limited.

HLN's Kristof Terreur highlighted City's early dominance of the ball:

Leroy Sane tried his luck with a shot from inside the box, but Andreas Christensen stuck out a leg to deflect the ball out of play. Sergio Aguero also found some space but didn't fare any better.

Silva blasted a shot narrowly over the crossbar before Oleksandr Zinchenko ran into the first booking of the day for a wild foul on Victor Moses.

Sane again went close after a good delivery from Kevin De Bruyne, beating Thibaut Courtois but not Cesar Azpilicueta, who turned the ball off the line. The Sportsman were impressed:

Silva's aim continued to be off, as he fired another shot off target, and Ederson―who barely saw action in the first half―easily claimed a cross from Pedro, snuffing out one of Chelsea's few chances before it even materialised.

A clever free-kick routine saw Aguero set up Silva in front of goal, but the flag was raised immediately, as the Argentinian made his move too soon. Despite all of the City dominance, Chelsea held out until half-time.

Their resolve broke less than a minute into into the second half, however, as Silva fired a good ball across the face of goal, and Silva got enough separation from his man to sneak in and convert at the back post. Per Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News, he did well to push the ball home:

Chelsea's answer came quickly, but Moses couldn't keep his cool and fired a shot wide from a promising position. Silva also got in on the fun, testing Courtois' reflexes.

The stopper had to come off his line quickly to deny Aguero, and compatriot De Bruynehad all kinds of time to line up a shot, aiming just a little too high.

The Blues finally increased their intensity as the end of the match drew near, but City still comfortably dominated possession, even though they had the lead.

Manager Antonio Conte introduced Olivier Giroud with 12 minutes left to play, hoping to change things up, and the Frenchman did threaten almost immediately, sending a header wide.

Alvaro Morata also made a late appearance, replacing the invisible Eden Hazard, but City easily held out, grabbing yet another win.

City's next outing will be against FC Basel in the UEFA Champions League, while Chelsea face Crystal Palace.