Floyd Mayweather Tells TMZ He's 'Working On' His Own Boxing Video Game

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he is working on a new video game.

Speaking to TMZ Sports at his 41st birthday party, Money offered some insight into a possible title.

"I'm working on my video game as we speak," grinned Mayweather when asked about a possible launch.

Mayweather also said he won't be featured as a character in a new Fight Night game because he wants some "ownership."

As noted by TMZ Sports, there have been rumours as of late that EA Sports are set to bring out a new Fight Night game. Their most recent edition of the title was Fight Night Champion, which was released in 2011.

Mayweather is regarded as one of the best boxers of his generation and retired in August 2017 having earned the 50th win of his career against UFC sensation Conor McGregor. Money won all 50 of his professional fights.