Floyd Mayweather Tells TMZ He's 'Working On' His Own Boxing Video Game

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Floyd Mayweather Jr. walks inside the ring during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour event at SSE Arena on July 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. said he is working on a new video game.

Speaking to TMZ Sports at his 41st birthday party, Money offered some insight into a possible title.

"I'm working on my video game as we speak," grinned Mayweather when asked about a possible launch. 

Mayweather also said he won't be featured as a character in a new Fight Night game because he wants some "ownership."

As noted by TMZ Sports, there have been rumours as of late that EA Sports are set to bring out a new Fight Night game. Their most recent edition of the title was Fight Night Champion, which was released in 2011.

Mayweather is regarded as one of the best boxers of his generation and retired in August 2017 having earned the 50th win of his career against UFC sensation Conor McGregor. Money won all 50 of his professional fights.

Related

    Wilder Stays Undefeated with 10th-Rd TKO of Ortiz

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Wilder Stays Undefeated with 10th-Rd TKO of Ortiz

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Kovalev TKOs Mikhalkin in 7th Round

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Kovalev TKOs Mikhalkin in 7th Round

    fightnews.com
    via fightnews.com

    Parker's Trainer: Deontay Wilder Made Himself The Guy To Beat

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Parker's Trainer: Deontay Wilder Made Himself The Guy To Beat

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Jermall Charlo: Daniel Jacobs Confronting Me Was Just an Act

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Jermall Charlo: Daniel Jacobs Confronting Me Was Just an Act

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com