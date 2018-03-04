Manchester United Transfer News: Willian Shuns Reds, Jean Michael Seri Rumours

MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Willian has distanced himself from a move to Manchester United after reiterating his desire to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho reportedly holds "reservations" over rumoured target Jean Michael Seri.

Willian, 29, has another two-and-a-half years left to run on his current Chelsea deal but told Brazilian network Planeta SporTV (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) he wishes to remain at the club for "many more years":

"My goal is to stay here at Chelsea. Unless Chelsea does not want me anymore—then I'd have to find another club!

"I want to stay here for many more years, if it is possible, to renew my contract. On that, we have not talked yet. It might happen. I'm adapted here.

"I will have been here five years at the end of the season, I've won titles. I think I have the affection of the fans too.

"I intend to continue here until the end of my contract, to renew, and to continue for more years."

The Brazil international has been in and out of manager Antonio Conte's plans this season but has displayed promising form of late, leading Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas to question his lack of involvement:

Willian went on to say he cannot account for "what will happen in future" but suggested he'd also like to finish his career in west London rather than returning to his native land.

He scored Chelsea's only goal in the 2-1 defeat to United at the end of February, and Burton's report commented on the speculation linking him with a reunion alongside former Blues boss Mourinho at Old Trafford.

That was Willian's third goal in his last five Premier League starts, having scored one and assisted another against Brighton & Hove Albion in January, weeks after he netted one and created two more against Stoke City.

The competition for a place in Chelsea's attack is strong, rivalling the likes of Pedro, Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata for a spot. Still, South American football writer Robbie Blakeley backed the speedster to go on and star for his country at the 2018 FIFA World Cup following his goal against United:

Mourinho recently brought Alexis Sanchez to The Theatre of Dreams, which meant having to shuffle the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in his plans, begging the question as to where Willian would fit if he did arrive.

Elsewhere, the Mirror's Steve Bates has reported Mourinho has doubts over Nice general Seri, who is said to lack the physicality he desires in his midfield.

Seri has established himself as a terrier presence in Ligue 1, and although United are said to have not ruled out the possibility of moving for his signature this summer, other targets are being discussed.

It's widely believed United's midfield, despite acquiring Nemanja Matic last summer, still requires work to get the best out of record signing Paul Pogba.

As well as providing a tough-tackling presence in the engine room, however, Seri displayed with an assist to Mario Balotelli against AS Monaco in January the kind of defence-splitting passing accuracy he possesses:

Seri stands at just 5'6", but the presence of Pogba and Matic, 6'3" and 6'4", respectively, could help paper over any cracks Mourinho feels the Ivorian poses in the height department.

Liverpool and Arsenal are also said to be tracking the Nice talisman, per Bates' report, while Mourinho will profile other options before deciding if Seri is the man he wants to perfect his engine room.