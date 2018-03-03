New York HS Basketball Team Wins Playoff Game on Miracle 3/4-Court Buzzer-Beater

New York HS Basketball Team Wins Playoff Game on Miracle 3/4-Court Buzzer-BeaterMarch 3, 2018
March basketball continues to be undefeated—and not just at the college level.
Down two points with 2.4 seconds to play, it looked like the Ardsley (Ardsley, New York) Panthers' season was about to end in heart-breaking fashion. Instead, they pulled out a miracle to stun the Tappan Zee (Orangeburg, New York) Dutchmen.
Tappan Zee attempted to seal the game with a half-court pass on the inbounds play. However, Ardsley's Julian McGarvey managed to steal the pass by turning into a wide receiver—but that's not all. He threw up a prayer and hit nothing but net...from beyond the opposite three-point line, as reporter Kevin Devaney Jr. captured:
Kevin Devaney Jr. @KDJmedia1
HOLY CRAP! Ardsley wins on a miracle at buzzer. Julian McGarvey! https://t.co/O4s8fyFdAP2018-3-3 23:01:04
Regardless of the angle (via Varsity Insider), this ending is just unbelievable:
Varsity Insider @lohudinsider
McGarvey at the buzzer!!!! Ardsley wins 52-51. https://t.co/EYlEUMXuic2018-3-3 22:59:43
The emotions say it all:
Kevin Devaney Jr. @KDJmedia1
The moment the greatest shot of his life hit Julian McGarvey. Sobbing on court https://t.co/LpNACcGZlw2018-3-3 23:25:15
The hero of the game explained what the shot meant to him, per Devaney:
Kevin Devaney Jr. @KDJmedia1
"This is the greatest moment of my life. This is what being a high school basketball player is all about." - Julian McGarvey, Mr Miracle2018-3-3 23:12:31
McGarvey's three-quarters-court shot gave Ardsley an unbelievable 52-51 victory in the New York Class A sectional final.