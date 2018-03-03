New York HS Basketball Team Wins Playoff Game on Miracle 3/4-Court Buzzer-Beater

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

March basketball continues to be undefeated—and not just at the college level.

Down two points with 2.4 seconds to play, it looked like the Ardsley (Ardsley, New York) Panthers' season was about to end in heart-breaking fashion. Instead, they pulled out a miracle to stun the Tappan Zee (Orangeburg, New York) Dutchmen.

Tappan Zee attempted to seal the game with a half-court pass on the inbounds play. However, Ardsley's Julian McGarvey managed to steal the pass by turning into a wide receiver—but that's not all. He threw up a prayer and hit nothing but net...from beyond the opposite three-point line, as reporter Kevin Devaney Jr. captured:

Regardless of the angle (via Varsity Insider), this ending is just unbelievable:

The emotions say it all:

The hero of the game explained what the shot meant to him, per Devaney:

McGarvey's three-quarters-court shot gave Ardsley an unbelievable 52-51 victory in the New York Class A sectional final.