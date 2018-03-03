Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Antoine Griezmann, Daley Blind Rumours

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has said he believes Antoine Griezmann will turn down moves to Manchester United and Barcelona next summer.

Speaking to Marca (h/t Coral Barry of Metro), the Brazilian said he thinks the French striker will stay in the Spanish capital, pledging allegiance to Atleti in the process.

Luis said:

"He is a player who is far above the level of his teammates, and I am convinced that he has not made any decision to move [or not] yet.

"At Atletico he has a whole team playing for him and he is very happy. He is happy with the club and with the city, so I do see him here for many years."

Griezmann has been a long-term target of United manager Jose Mourinho, but the January capture of Alexis Sanchez has eased the concerns of purchasing further attacking talent.

The Red Devils have pressing matters in midfield and defence, and Griezmann would find it difficult to integrate into the Premier League club's forward options.

Griezmann started the campaign slowly as he struggled to find the back of the net for his club, but the Frenchman has since burst into the life as the season rushes to a conclusion.

The 26-year-old attacker has 18 goals and 10 assists in La Liga and Europe this term, and he once again has captured the form that saw him linked with a move to United 12 months ago.

In other United news, Mourinho has triggered a one-year extension for Daley Blind but is ready to sell the Dutchman for the right price.

Simon Mullock of the Mirror reported United want to recoup their original outlay on the former Ajax captain and will allow him to exit after spending £14 million to purchase him in 2014.

Blind arrived as a long-term heir to Michael Carrick, but the Netherlands international didn't thrive in a defensive midfield berth in the Premier League.

The player had some success in United's defence, but Blind is a versatile individual who is not a master of a solus position.

Mourinho needs to bring new faces in next summer, and Blind no longer has a significant use in the squad.

At 27, the midfielder needs first-team football, and a return to the continent could be prudent for his career.