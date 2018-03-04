Manchester City Transfer News: Ryan Sessegnon Linked in Latest Rumours

Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to join the race to land Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon in the summer.

According to Tom Hopkinson of the Sunday Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are also big admirers of the 17-year-old, who has lit up the Championship this season. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping an eye on the winger's development.

"But now City are showing an interest and the Cottagers are bracing themselves for offers this summer whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not," Hopkinson noted.

Sessegnon burst on to the scene for Fulham last season, although it's been during 2017-18 that he has demonstrated his incredible potential. As the Sky Sports Statto Twitter account highlighted, there aren't many players who have been more prolific than him in the Championship this term:

The youngster was utilised as a left-back in 2016-17, but he has been pushed further forward this season.

From that advanced berth, his attacking instincts have come to the fore. Sessegnon has blistering pace, tremendous skill and is fearless in the way in which he takes on opposition defenders. Given his age, the composure and maturity in his decision-making stands out.

It's clear Fulham have a special talent on their hands, as evidenced by the illustrious clubs said to be showing interest in the teenager. He's become something of a lucky charm for the Cottagers, per Scouted Football:

It would be intriguing to see where a manager like Pep Guardiola would use Sessegnon, especially given the amount of attacking options already available to the City coach.

Given his energy, his ability to provide penetration out wide and his searing speed, Sessegnon could be an ideal full-back for the Premier League leaders. This season, Fabian Delph, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Danilo have been filling in at the position for the injured Benjamin Mendy.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

But a move to a club like City would have its risks, even for someone as talented as Sessegnon. After all, as Tifo Football highlighted, when Mendy is fit and firing, he can be a force of nature down the left flank:

What does appear clear is Sessegnon is going to have a big decision to make in the summer, as some of Europe's finest clubs are circling. He recently told Perform of his ambitions (h/t Jamie Smith of Goal): "I think for any young player playing outside the Premier League, the dream is to be in the Premier League."

Fulham, especially if they do secure promotion to the Premier League—they sit in fourth in the second tier—will hope to convince Sessegnon to stay at Craven Cottage, where he can continue on a steady development path and get regular first-team football. That's not something he would be guaranteed at City.

Even so, for any player, the Premier League leaders, given the style of football they play and the success that appears to be around the corner, would be difficult to turn down.