Mohamed Salah Continues Hot Streak as Liverpool Cruise Past Newcastle

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Liverpool moved into second place in the Premier League after a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday.

Goals by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were enough for the Reds to secure all three points and move above Manchester United, who play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Each team made two changes for the game, with Jurgen Klopp bringing Dejan Lovren and Jordan Henderson into his starting lineup. Newcastle's Mikel Merino and Christian Atsu came in for Jonjo Shelvey and Ayoze Perez. Football correspondent Melissa Reddy shared the two teams:

It was a slow start by Liverpool, and they had to be patient in the first half. The Reds dominated possession but struggled to break down a determined and disciplined Newcastle side.

The breakthrough came after 39 minutes when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drove forwards and slipped the ball to Salah, who took a touch to control before firing between goalkeeper Martin Dubravka's legs.

BT Sport Score noted how Salah has as many Premier League goals this season as Newcastle:

The visitors had offered little as an attacking force but had a chance to equalise right on half-time. Merino set up Mohamed Diame outside the box with a neat backheel, and his powerful strike was parried behind by Loris Karius.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker said the goalkeeper deserved credit:

The second half started in similar fashion with the Reds having all the play, and the second goal duly arrived 10 minutes after the interval. A slick passing move culminated in Roberto Firmino nudging the ball through to Mane, who finished smartly past Dubravka.

Selecao Brasileira highlighted Firmino's role in the goal:

Squawka Football noted it was a landmark goal for Liverpool under Klopp:

Rafael Benitez responded by replacing Dwight Gayle with Joselu in a bid to offer more of an attacking threat. Meanwhile, the Newcastle supporters let their feelings be known, as the Evening Chronicle's Lee Ryder pointed out:

Yet Newcastle failed to trouble Karius again and were perhaps fortunate not to end the game with 10 men after Jamaal Lascelles pushed Salah over in stoppage time when he was the last man.



The defeat kept the Magpies in trouble at the bottom of the table; they're just two points above the drop zone. For Liverpool, it was a fourth straight win in all competitions and set them up well ahead of a trip to Manchester United next Saturday in their following Premier League outing.