Chelsea Transfer News: Antonio Conte Future Key to Rumoured Arturo Vidal Pursuit

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Chelsea can reportedly secure a deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal, provided manager Antonio Conte remains in charge, per Italian source Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Charles Perrin of the Daily Express).

Vidal and Conte worked together at Juventus, and the latter has been honest about his admiration for the Chile international who may be surplus to requirements at the Allianz Arena.

Conte has come under pressure amid complaints about Chelsea's transfer policy and the collapse of the Blues' defence of the Premier League title. Conte's men trail leaders Manchester City by 22 points and are also at risk of missing out on a top-four finish and a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

However, Conte knows Vidal well and would surely welcome the 30-year-old as the kind of signing he covets.

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Perrin relayed quotes Conte gave last year expressing how highly he rates the combative midfielder: "I have a great respect for Arturo, and we spent many years in Juventus together. If we go to war, I'd always want him with me."

Conte's chances of reuniting with one of his favourite players received a boost recently, after reports emerged Vidal could leave Bayern this summer.

Italian publication Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia) revealed local rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan have held talks with Vidal, as doubts grown over his future with Die Roten, given the impending arrival of Schalke 04 ace Leon Goretzka.

Bayern are stocked with enough midfield talent to let Vidal go, with younger players Corentin Tolisso, 23, as well as 26-year-old Thiago Alcantara, also available.

Conte's midfield ranks are similarly congested, with the club signing Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley since last season. No member of this trio has impressed, but incumbents N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas remain key players.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

Yet Conte would surely make room for Vidal's energy, aggression and eye for goal. This is assuming he is still in charge when the summer transfer window opens.

Last month, Andrew Dillon of The Sun reported Conte was close to the sack, with former Barcelona chief Luis Enrique expected to replace him. However, Simon Johnson of the London Evening Standard defended Conte, citing a questionable transfer policy as the reason the 48-year-old has struggled in his second season.

Conte's first campaign saw Chelsea win the title with a record 30 wins. It might be enough to give him sufficient goodwill to survive for a third season, even though Blues owner Roman Abramovich has never been shy about replacing managers.

If keeping a manager as gifted as Conte also leads to signing Vidal, one of the best midfielders of his generation, Abramovich would be wise to retain the Italian a little longer.