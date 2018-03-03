Manchester United Transfer News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Discusses MLS Rumours

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic discussed the possibility of a move to Major League Soccer and said the prospect of playing in the United States is a tempting one.

He told Swedish newspaper Expressen (h/t the Mirror's Alex Richards): "I did not know that several Swedes went to MLS. That means it's tempting to play in the United States. Los Angeles is a nice city and I've been there a lot on vacation. It is laid back. I think it's rumours all the time [about my future]. When I play and when I do not play it is rumours. That's good - that means I live."

Manager Jose Mourinho has said the 36-year-old is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, per BBC Sport:

Ibrahimovic signed a new one-year deal with the club in August and made his comeback from a serious knee injury in November. However, he has made just two starts in all competitions for the club as he has struggled to regain full match fitness.

He has also said he misses playing for the Swedish national team and the "door isn't closed on anything" with regards the possibility of him returning for the FIFA 2018 World Cup, per Reuters' Philip O'Connor (h/t the Daily Mail).

Ibrahimovic retired from international football after the 2016 European Championship as the country's all-time leading goalscorer. Sweden qualified for the World Cup after a shock play-off win over Italy, and there has been speculation he could make a return to the national side.

The Swede has also been linked with a move to MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy. ESPN's Taylor Twellman expects the striker to make the move:

Galaxy star Giovani dos Santos said that Ibrahimovic is "one of the best players in history" and would be welcome in Los Angeles, per Scott French at MLSSoccer.com.

There seems little doubt that Ibrahimovic will leave Old Trafford this summer, but his future is unclear. A fully fit Ibrahimovic is one of the most lethal strikers in Europe, but he has not featured for United in 2018, and it remains to be seen just well he has recovered from knee surgery.