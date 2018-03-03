Barcelona Transfer News: No. 7 Shirt Reportedly Set Aside for Antoine Griezmann

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly set aside the No. 7 shirt for Antoine Griezmann, should the Blaugrana be able to sign the Atletico Madrid forward during this summer's transfer window.

Citing Spanish source AS, Adam Newson of Football Whispers (h/t Sky Sports) has noted how La Liga leaders Barca "ensured Philippe Coutinho didn't take the shirt number when moving from Liverpool in January."

Signing Griezmann won't be easy for Barcelona, not least because of their rivalry with Los Rojiblancos. Both teams are locked in a suddenly intense race for the Spanish title, with Atletico just five points adrift.

Griezmann's goals have been a huge factor in Atletico applying pressure on top spot. The Frenchman has scored 20 times across all competitions, including a quartet of goals in a recent league win over Leganes.

Francisco Seco/Associated Press

Atleti are aware of the 26-year-old's value, inserting a release clause worth €100 million into his contract.

AS writer F.J. Diaz said the Madrid club will create the wage budget to keep stars such as Griezmann, goalkeeper Jan Oblak and striker Diego Costa by "trimming the squad and, in doing so, cutting the salary bill elsewhere in the group."



Atletico's plans could prevent Barca from signing one of the best forwards in world football. Few attackers can match Griezmann's subtle range of movement, as well as the timing of his runs and his technique as a finisher.

However, not everybody is convinced the former Real Sociedad star would be a hit at the Camp Nou.

Among them, ex-Liverpool player Steve Nicol told ESPN FC (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Express) Griezmann would have a hard time getting into the 4-4-2 formation favoured by Barca manager Ernesto Valverde, particularly given the presence of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Yet Griezmann is gifted enough for any manager to make room for his talents. The Blaugrana can play with three up top, an option Valverde has been denied for most of this campaign while Ousmane Dembele has struggled with injury.

If Barca are already planning for life with Griezmann, it's a sign they will provide a strong test of Atletico's resolve to keep their best player beyond this summer.