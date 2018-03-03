Liverpool Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp Discusses Roberto Firmino Contract Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said how important forward Roberto Firmino is to the team's cause, with the club reportedly keen to agree a new deal with the Brazilian.

Firmino has blossomed at the point of the attack this season, knitting together the tremendous forward play that has been a hallmark of the Reds' football in 2017-18.

When asked about a possible extension for the striker, Klopp said it's key the deal gets sorted, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

"It (the new contract) is very important for both sides. I think everything we are doing, the way we play, the way we give him the opportunity constantly to play, he deserves that. He deserves that because his work rate is outstanding but it helped him a lot to step up. He became a different player here."

According to Pearce, Liverpool are "keen to reward" the remarkable form of Firmino since his move to the club from Hoffenheim in 2015. His current contract is set to run out in the summer of 2020.

Firmino has also recently made it clear he sees his long-term future at Anfield, saying, "I'm very happy here at Liverpool and I do not see myself out of that club for years to come," per Esporte (h/t Sky Sports).

While the Brazil international does a tremendous job for the team, he's also evolved into a productive attacker, per Goal UK:

When he arrived at Liverpool, the 26-year-old wasn't a traditional centre-forward, as he would often prefer to play in tandem with an orthodox striker.

But he's been given extra responsibility by Klopp at Liverpool and is now one of the most effective No. 9s in the Premier League.

Firmino isn't a striker who will bully defenders or dominate aerial battles. He'll find space, pull opponents out of position and give team-mates—like Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah—gaps to burst into. Additionally, as the numbers above illustrate, he can find the net himself.

Per Liverpool's official Twitter account, there's even a dash of Brazilian flair to a lot of Firmino's play:

Klopp seems to know how important the forward is—he's arguably an irreplaceable member of the Liverpool squad. There aren't many footballers in the Premier League who would be able to do the job he carries out so effectively.

As noted by commentator John Bradley, Firmino is willing to work a lot harder than other forwards in the division:

After losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, there will be a fear among Liverpool supporters that the elite clubs in Europe will be eyeing their attacking trio of Firmino, Mane and Salah after their sensational campaigns.

However, Klopp, his tactics and Firmino feel like a perfect match at the moment, as evidenced by the displays the Brazilian is turning in on the field so consistently. A new contract for the forward would be well deserved, as he's showcased the attributes needed to lead the line for Liverpool for years to come.