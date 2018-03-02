Josh Hart Out 4-6 Weeks After Undergoing Surgery on Broken Hand

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Josh Hart underwent successful surgery on his broken left hand on Friday, putting the rest of his season in jeopardy.

Per the team, Hart is expected to miss four to six weeks. Los Angeles' season ends on April 11.

Hart fractured the fourth metacarpal of his left hand during Wednesday’s practice in Miami.

The 30th pick in last year's draft was averaging 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 55 games as a rookie, shooting 46 percent from the floor and 39.7 from beyond the arc.

Hart had gradually become more involved in the Lakers' offense. He was coming off his best month thus far averaging 12 points per game in February while shooting 51.8 percent overall and 48.9 percent from downtown. He scored in double figures in eight of 10 games and recorded four double-doubles in February.

While the front of the timetable would put Hart back with a handful of games remaining, the 27-34 Lakers need to approach the injury with caution and make sure he is fully healthy rather than rushing him back for what may amount to meaningless games for the team. Coach Luke Walton made it clear, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, that his team will make sure the 22-year-old is healthy before he returns to action:

"It's one of those things, obviously there's zero rush to bring him back. But if he's healthy and ready to play and we've got a couple of weeks left [in the season], then yeah we'll get him back on the court."

Returning to the floor before the season ends and picking up where he left off would give Hart some momentum heading into the offseason. However, risking his long-term health in what has been a lost season for the team would not be in the best interest of everyone involved.

If and when Hart approaches 100 percent, the Lakers may have a decision to make. But for now, getting the rookie healthy is all that matters.