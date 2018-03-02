Mickey Loomis on Drew Brees Contract: 'He's Going to Be a New Orleans Saint'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis doesn't appear to be concerned about Drew Brees' impending free agency.

Per Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune, Loomis came out of a Thursday meeting with Brees convinced the two sides want to remain together in 2018.

“I think the important thing is Drew wants to be a New Orleans Saint and we want him to be a New Orleans Saint, so he’s going to be a New Orleans Saint,” he said.

Brees is eligible for free agency when the new league year begins on March 14, but he's made no secret of his desire to remain in New Orleans.

"I'm not in the mood to make anything secretive," Brees told reporters on Jan. 16, two days after the Saints' NFC Divisional Round loss to the Minnesota Vikings. "It's the same way I felt two days ago. It's the same way I felt 12 years ago. That is that I'll be here as long as they'll have me, hopefully."

The Saints had a resurgent 2017 season with an 11-5 record, winning the NFC South and making the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Brees, who turned 39 on Jan. 15, led the NFL with 386 completions, a 72.0 completion percentage and 8.1 yards per attempt. His eight interceptions were also his fewest in a season since 2004.

An 11-time Pro Bowler, Brees has been with the Saints since 2006. He has led the franchise to six postseason appearances, including its first Super Bowl title in 2009.