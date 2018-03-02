Antoine Griezmann Rumours: Atletico Madrid to Trim Squad to Keep Stars in Team

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen to trim the size of their squad in an attempt to keep key players like Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak.

According to Francisco Javier Diaz of AS, manager Diego Simeone is happy to see a number of players leave the club to free up space on the wage bill, and Atletico are said to be preparing to offer new deals to the players aforementioned in an attempt to keep them beyond this season.

As noted in the report, both Griezmann and Oblak have release clauses in their contracts of €100 million (£89.5 million), and the capital club are concerned those amounts will be triggered by one of European football's big spenders in the summer.

"Atletico intend to sit down for talks with the pair further along the line, but with the team immersed in a busy competitive schedule it is not the time for that right now," the report continued.

It's been reported by Sport that Barcelona stars are keen to see Griezmann arrive at the Camp Nou at the end of the season, while AS' Jorge Garcia said earlier this week that Oblak has admirers at Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Atletico have let some big-name players go recently in the form of Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan, as both wingers moved to Chinese Super League team Dalian Yifang. Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC believes both sales were good business:

However, keeping their star men is important for Atletico if they are going to push on, and Griezmann and Oblak have long been their most decisive influences.

At the top end of the pitch Griezmann has excelled for the Madrid side, operating as a split striker and causing many issues for opposition defences. With his speed, technical ability and nose for goals, it's no surprise to see a club like Barcelona linked with him.

In his last two matches the Frenchman has netted an incredible seven goals; per Squawka Football, he's enjoying another productive campaign:

That ability to score crucial goals is what sets Atletico apart from so many other teams in European football, as does their penchant for clean sheets.

Oblak is obviously vital to that, as he expertly underpins one of the best defences in the world. The Slovenian goalkeeper has been incredible for Atletico in recent years, regularly conjuring stunning stops and taking pressure off his back four with his dominant presence in the penalty area.

As noted by WhoScored.com, this season he's frustrated many different sides:

In the past Atletico have let key players leave the club for big money in the form of Diego Costa and Filipe Luis—who have since returned—as well as Arda Turan and Radamel Falcao. It's a testament to Simeone's managerial acumen that they've remained competitive in domestic and European tournaments.

However, if they are going to beat the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to silverware regularly, linchpins in the team need to remain in place. Oblak and Griezmann undoubtedly fit into that bracket.