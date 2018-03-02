Manchester United Transfer News: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Stefan De Vrij Rumours

CARLO HERMANN/Getty Images

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent, Mateja Kezman, has said his client is superior to Manchester United's Paul Pogba, as the Lazio midfielder continues to be linked with the Red Devils.

Speaking to Mozzart Sport (h/t Metro), Kezman explained Milinkovic-Savic is on his way to becoming one of the best players in world football, and the 23-year-old has "better qualities" than France international Pogba.

Kezman said:

"When Sergej came to Italy, he was compared with Pogba, because at that moment it was probably the easiest comparison to make in terms of characteristics.

"I do really respect Pogba, let's be clear, and other players who can run and work for the team, but I think now Sergej has different and better qualities than Pogba.

"Over the last six months, he has made enormous progress at Lazio. If he retains his health, he can become the most complete player on the planet.

"He has remarkable attributes and you'll not find another player in the world with that power, muscular strength and height combined with technique and tactical awareness."

Raed Krishan/Associated Press

Kezman added the burgeoning star has the "touch of a Brazilian" and has developed similar attributes to French legend Zinedine Zidane.

The agent also said he thinks the Serb could soon be sharing illustrious company as he competes for the Ballon d'Or.

John Richardson of the Mirror reported United manager Jose Mourinho has continued to monitor Milinkovic-Savic, and could proceed with an £80 million offer, with Michael Carrick set to retire at the end of the season. The future of Marouane Fellaini also remains in doubt, and the Special One might be forced into the transfer market to tempt one of Europe's rising stars.

Here is the player in action:

As transfer fees spiral out of control, the valuation of Milinkovic-Savic appears light. He could become the most wanted midfielder in the world if his stock continues to rise.

However, United do need a world-class player to accompany Pogba in their team, and Milinkovic-Savic could be a sensation in the action-packed environment of the Premier League.

In other Red Devils news, United could miss out on signing Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, with the player reportedly on his way to Inter Milan.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (h/t Coral Barry of Metro) reported the centre-back is ready to stay in Serie A and will reject possible moves to United and Arsenal.

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Speaking to Mediaset (h/t Barry), Lazio sporting director Igli Tare said the Dutchman is certain to exit the Roman side after failing to agree new terms.

Tare said:

"He's always been an exceptional professional and he's given a lot to Lazio, and Lazio have given a lot to him, but at the end of the season, our paths will divide. We are withdrawing our offer to him.

"There's nothing evil, we thank Stefan for what he has given to us, but for now, we are not going to explain the reasons behind this separation. We need to look ahead. We've grown a lot and we will continue to grow."

Despite their overall consistency in the Premier League, United need to strengthen their defence and midfield if they are to compete with champions-elect Manchester City next term.

Both Lazio players would add a new dimension to Mourinho's options, and their presence would lighten the load on Pogba.

Despite constant criticism, the Frenchman has provided nine assists in 18 Premier League appearances this term. If he has the correct players supporting his ability, he could fulfil the promise he displayed as a serial winner at Juventus.