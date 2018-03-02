Isaiah Thomas on Free Agency: 'All You Need Is One Team to Love You'

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas isn't sweating his impending free agency.

Speaking to reporters prior to Thursday night's 131-113 win over the Miami Heat, Thomas sounded confident he'll land on his feet and showcase the voluminous scoring stylings that made him one of the league's most feared off-the-dribble threats with the Boston Celtics.

"All you need is one team to love you," the floor general said, per ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk. "It's like the draft all over again. You just need one team. So that is all I am doing and working toward. Until then, I am focused on doing whatever I can to make this the best team possible.

"My resume speaks for itself. What I can do on the basketball floor speaks for itself. I can't do nothing but control what I can control, and that is taking advantage of any opportunity that I am given and playing my heart out. But come July, I've got to weigh my options to do what is best for myself and my family."

Rodman Is Living His Best Life in New Jersey Suburbs Has the Brow Forced His Way into MVP Convo? Sunday's ASG Was a Start, but It Still Needs Fixing Hawks Fans Keep Getting Burned by Hot Sauce Relive AI and Kobe Facing Off in the ASG Who Is the Dancing Rockets Fan? 30 Years Ago Today MJ Took Flight Teams That Must Make a Deal at Trade Deadline How a 7-Foot Farmer Became Iceland's NBA Prospect MJ Superfan Gets Crying LeBron Tattoo Panic Time for Cavs, but What Can They Do? Beck Reveals His 2018 NBA All-Star Ballot Time for the Grizzlies to Trade Marc Gasol I.T. Now the Biggest Question Mark of the Season The Night in the NBA: Beasley Gets MVP Chants, DeRozan Drops 45 and More Still Too Soon to Declare Anything About Any Rookie We Owe the Indiana Pacers an Apology B/R Looks Back on Tracy McGrady Scoring 13 Points in 35 Seconds in 2004 Tracy McGrady Scored the Most Impressive 13 Points of His Career in 35 Seconds Butler Is the NBA's Biggest Country Music Fan Right Arrow Icon

Above all else, free agency will offer Thomas a chance to handpick his new team following a rocky 2017-18 campaign that's seen him suit up for the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers after missing the first 36 games because of a hip injury.

But because of that turbulent stretch, a lucrative, long-term payday may not be in his future.

"It is, 'What have you done for me lately?'" Thomas said. "That is the league that we are in, and I understand that. But if I am given the same opportunity that I was given in Boston, I would do the same thing, and that is just what it is."



On top of his injury history and defensive struggles—the Lakers have allowed 113.5 points per 100 possessions with Thomas on the floor, per NBA.com—it's not supposed to be a big summer of spending across the Association.

According to Spotrac, only seven teams are projected to have more than $20 million in free cash flow once various cap holds are renounced.

On the bright side, Thomas looked sharp Thursday night when he dropped a season-high 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including 6-of-11 from three.

He'll try to build on that performance Saturday when the Lakers travel to AT&T Center for a meeting with the San Antonio Spurs.