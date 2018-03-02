Luka Modric Charged with False Testimony in Former Dinamo Zagreb Exec's Trial

VI-Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been charged with perjury after his testimony in former Dinamo Zagreb executive director Zdravko Mamic's corruption trial.

Agence France-Presse (h/t Yahoo) reported prosecutors say the midfielder gave a false testimony in the June tribunal. Mamic and three others were on trial at the time.

While prosecutors did not name Modric—a "Croatian citizen born in 1985" is referenced—in their statement, he has been named in local media reports.

The maximum sentence for the charge if Modric is found guilty is five years in prison.

As noted by BBC, authorities have accused Modric of lying about details of his transfer from Zagreb to Tottenham Hotspur in 2007.

"The perjury charge hinges on exactly when he signed an annex to his contract with Dinamo, setting out the terms for future transfer fees," it's noted. "… Prosecutors say the annex—which allowed Modric to receive half the transfer fee—was actually signed in 2008 when he had already left the club."

It's said the state attorney believes Modric altered his statement to fall in line with the testimony provided by his ex-manager.

In the same report it's noted that Mamic, his brother Zoran and two other individuals have been accused of taking portions of player sales during their time at Dinamo, amounting to embezzlement.

It's alleged the corruption cost the Zagreb club around £13.1 million and the Croatian state £1.3 million.

Modric has been sidelined with an injury recently and as noted by Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, as such it's tough to see him being ready for the team's crucial meeting with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday:

The midfielder enjoyed four seasons at Tottenham following his switch from Zagreb before moving to Madrid. Since 2012, the Croatia international has established himself as one of the best playmakers on the planet.

Modric has enjoyed remarkable success with Madrid, winning the UEFA Champions League on three occasions and La Liga last season.