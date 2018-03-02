JR Smith Suspension Reportedly Due to Throwing Soup at Cavaliers Assistant

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 09: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is defended by Isaiah Taylor #22 of the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on February 9, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard JR Smith was suspended for Thursday night's 108-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers because he reportedly threw a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones, according to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin.

Two hours before tipoff, the Cavaliers announced Smith had been suspended one game for detrimental conduct.

Head coach Tyronn Lue addressed the discipline prior to the game but did not go into specifics.

"Something happened after shootaround," he told reporters.

Smith is scheduled to be back at practice Friday before the Cavaliers host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday at Quicken Loans Arena.

A 14-year veteran, Smith is averaging 8.3 points on 39.2 percent shooting from the field and 36.3 percent shooting from three this season. 

