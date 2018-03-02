Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marouane Fellaini

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said Zlatan Ibrahimovic is likely to leave the club at the end of the season and has made it clear he wants to keep Marouane Fellaini at Old Trafford beyond this term.

Both players have contracts that are set to expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, and they have each been the subject of major speculation in recent weeks.

It now appears Ibrahimovic is almost certain to depart, with Mourinho suggesting the player has a decision to make on whether to retire or ply his trade elsewhere, per David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror.

"For Zlatan, we all think it's his last season at Manchester United," he said. "It will be a very personal decision for him to play or to stop. I think he's won the right of choosing his life, his future. He's such an amazing player and had an amazing career, that only that awful injury in the wrong moment broke a fantastic couple of seasons he could and should have with us."

As noted by Mourinho, Ibrahimovic was excellent for United in 2016-17, although a serious knee injury in the UEFA Europa League left him sidelined for much of the previous calendar year.

While he was released and then re-signed by the Red Devils on a one-year contract in the summer, he has been unable to force his way back into the side, with just one goal netted in all competitions so far this season.

Mourinho also spoke about Fellaini's position at Old Trafford, as he's yet to sign a contract extension with the club. According to McDonnell, the Belgium international has been offered terms by United, although he has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

"Is he going to stay or leave?" said the manager. "I don't know, but I want him to stay and the club want him to stay."

Fellaini has also been struggling with injury issues, although Mourinho said he's hopeful the midfielder can return for the final two months of the season.

Ibrahimovic's departure has felt inevitable for a few months, as he's been unable to scale the remarkable heights he accomplished in his first season at United. The Red Devils have a lot of young attacking talent on their books, too, whereas the Swede, who is 36, is in the twilight of his career.

Fellaini is a useful player to have in the squad for United, and he has proved a big asset for the team at times. However, at this point in his career, the player may prefer to move elsewhere for more frequent first-team football.