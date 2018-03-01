Neymar Could Miss 3 Months with Foot Injury According to Brazilian Team Doctor

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar could miss three months of football after breaking a metatarsal, according to Brazil's team doctor.

O Globo (h/t the Press Association, via the Guardian) reported national team medic, Rodrigo Lasmar, has said the attacker is disappointed with the news of his expected layoff.

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia beginning on June 14, the Selecao's talisman will hope to be fit in time for the tournament.

Lasmar said:

"Neymar suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal, it is an important fracture in a foot bone. The operation will be in Belo Horizonte on Saturday morning, and the recovery takes from two-and-a-half months to three months. That depends a lot on his post-surgery recovery. We will have more details after the procedure.

"Neymar is, of course, upset, sad, down, but understands that he has no alternative now. He will devote himself to being well as soon as possible. We will do our best to get him ready as soon as possible."

The injury will probably mean a premature end to the player's first season in Paris after his big-money move from Barcelona last summer.

The forward suffered the injury as he twisted his ankle against Marseille in Ligue 1, but PSG went on to win the game 3-0.

Brazil's hopes of winning the World Cup rest on the availability and fitness of Neymar, and his injury has come at a bad time in preparation for the competition.

Broken metatarsals often need further rehabilitation once the injury has healed, and Brazil's captain will be in a race against the clock to take to the field in Russia.