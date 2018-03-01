Thibaut Courtois Reportedly Holds PSG Talks Amid Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly held talks with Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with a view to a possible summer transfer.

According to RTBF (h/t AS), the player and his father Thierry met with PSG representatives in London on Monday to discuss a possible transfer to the French capital. The Ligue 1 club are said to be keen to improve their options between the sticks.

However, it's reported Courtois expressed doubts about making the move to PSG based on the attitude of the club.

"During the conversations, Thibaut was insistent about the lack of a winning culture at PSG," it's noted. "The Parisians haven't had success in the biggest competitions. Their DNA isn't like that of the other major European clubs, and that frightens him. Thibaut wants guarantees that the club has that kind of ambition."

As noted in the report, Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Courtois, and there were discussions between the goalkeeper and the European champions during the winter, according to RTBF.

Courtois has been consistently linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge of late. His contract is set to expire in 2019, and talks over an extension are set to be delayed, according to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard.

The Belgium international doesn't appear totally pleased with life at Chelsea. He was recently critical of his manager Antonio Conte and his decision to take off Eden Hazard in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Manchester United:

Football writer Simon Phillips suggested it was a strange decision from the goalkeeper to express his concerns in public:

The Belgian dominates his penalty area, is excellent in one-on-one situations and is capable of producing breathtaking saves. Given he is still only 25 and a three-time league champion—twice with Chelsea and once with Atletico Madrid—it's clear how crucial he can be to a successful side.

Both PSG and Madrid, for all their attacking firepower, would benefit from his arrival, as their current options in goal could be upgraded. In Paris, Alphonse Areola has yet to fully convince since being installed as the No. 1.

As long as any extension remains unsigned by the Chelsea man, rumours about his position at the club will continue to rumble on. Especially given two of European football's biggest clubs appear to be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper come the end of the campaign.

Chelsea will be concerned, as there's a realistic chance of the team finishing outside the top-four spots in the Premier League this season, as they sit in fifth spot with 10 games remaining. If there's no Champions League football at Stamford Bridge next season, it's unlikely Courtois will be in a hurry to pen an extension.