Jack Wilshere Contemplating Arsenal Exit Amid Contract Rumours

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is reportedly ready to quit the Gunners following their latest contract offer, which would see the 26-year-old take a 25 percent pay cut to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

According to The Sun's Mark Irwin (via the Daily Star's Owen Fulda), Wilshere currently makes £120,000 per week, and manager Arsene Wenger wants him to take less to keep his spot. Negotiations are still ongoing, but given the midfielder's good form, he's unwilling to make concessions on his wages.

Wenger has previously said he wants Wilshere to stay at the club, emphasising the decision lies with the midfielder:

"Yes, but the decision belongs to him. It's progressing. At the end of the day you have to respect the decision of the player. Our desire is clear, is expressed, is numbered and after that, the player has to find satisfaction as well."

The England international―who could be on his way back to the national team thanks to his solid form in what is a World Cup year―appeared to be on his way out of the club at the start of the season, as he had just one year left on his contract and had failed to impress on loan at Bournemouth.

A mountain of injuries stunted his development, and there were real questions regarding his ability to stay healthy.

But he's done exactly that in the 2017-18 campaign, and with consistent playing time has come improved form. While he's been far from perfect, he has been one of the team's most consistent performers, proving he belongs at the Emirates Stadium and in the starting XI.

Even in a losing effort against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, where he couldn't keep up with the Sky Blues midfielders, he won over new fans with his refusal to give up and the fact he didn't run off to hide after the final whistle, via Henry Winter of the Times:

The Gunners recently gave Mesut Ozil a £200,000-a-week pay rise, and new signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both make significantly more than Wilshere at this point.

Per Irwin, the Gunners required Wilshere to pass an extensive medical test before they even made him the reduced contract offer, and the midfielder passed with flying colours.

Should Wilshere decide to walk, he likely wouldn't be short of options elsewhere. While he's no longer the highly rated prospect of old, he still holds a lot of value as an all-action midfielder with a homegrown status.