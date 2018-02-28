Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Wants $20 Million Per Year in New Contract

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly eyeing a new contract that will pay him north of $20 million annually on average.

Appearing on NFL Network's Up to the Minute on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo disclosed Beckham wants to become the highest-paid receiver in the league.

"I know that Odell Beckham has told some people that he wants some really significant numbers," he said. "... It's not gonna be top quarterback money, because top quarterback money is going through the roof.

"... He's in the 20s. From what he has told people close to him, he wants to be in the low 20s."

Garafolo added he "[doesn't] see any way" the New York Giants could appease that demand.

The 25-year-old will earn $8.4 million in the final year of his rookie deal next season.

If Beckham gets his wish from the Giants, or some other team, he will instantly reset the wide receiver market.

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Antonio Brown is currently the highest-paid receiver on an average annual basis at $17 million, with Houston Texans pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2 million) right behind him among players not signed to the franchise tag.

As far as guaranteed money is concerned, Hopkins ranks No. 1 ($49 million) among receivers. The Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones ($47 million), Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant ($45 million), Denver Broncos' Demaryius Thomas ($43.5 million) and Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green ($32.7 million) round out the top five.

In four NFL seasons, Beckham has tallied 313 receptions for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Brown, Hopkins, Doug Baldwin and Mike Evans are the only other players with at least 300 catches, 4,000 yards and 30 receiving scores during that stretch.