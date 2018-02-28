US Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun to Resign After Larry Nassar Scandal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2018

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, Scott Blackmun, CEO of the U.S. Olympic Committee, speaks at Yongsan Garrison, a U.S. military base in Seoul, South Korea. Blackmun the leader of the U.S. Olympic Committee says the plan is to take a team to the Pyeongchang Games
Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

The fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal continues to hit the United States Olympic Committee, as CEO Scott Blackmun resigned Wednesday.

In an official press release, via CNN's Jill Martin, the USOC announced Susanne Lyons will take over for Blackmun as acting CEO. The organization is also establishing new funding and resources for counseling and support for gymnasts impacted and affected by Nassar.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

