US Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun to Resign After Larry Nassar Scandal

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

The fallout from the Larry Nassar scandal continues to hit the United States Olympic Committee, as CEO Scott Blackmun resigned Wednesday.

In an official press release, via CNN's Jill Martin, the USOC announced Susanne Lyons will take over for Blackmun as acting CEO. The organization is also establishing new funding and resources for counseling and support for gymnasts impacted and affected by Nassar.

