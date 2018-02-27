NFL Competition Committee Rules Debated Dez Bryant Play vs. Packers Was Catch

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

According to the NFL Competition Committee, the controversial non-catch by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in the 2015 NFC Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers should have been ruled complete.

Per ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert, New York Giants owner and competition committee member John Mara cited the Bryant play when discussing a possible change to the league's catch rule.

"I think where we are unanimous [are] plays like the Dez Bryant play in Green Bay, going to the ground, the Calvin Johnson play from a couple of years ago," Mara said Tuesday. "I think all of us agree that those should be completions. So let's write the language to make them completions."

Mara's comments come after Mark Maske of the Washington Post reported Tuesday the competition committee was looking into eliminating the rule requiring receivers to maintain possession of the football after hitting the ground.

Three years ago, Bryant appeared to make a 31-yard reception on 4th-and-2 late in the fourth quarter to keep Dallas alive in the playoffs. Green Bay challenged the completion ruling, and the call was reversed because officials ruled Bryant did not maintain control of the ball when going to the ground. The Cowboys went on to lose 26-21.

A similar play occurred last season. In the final minute of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 15 game against the New England Patriots, an official review overturned a touchdown catch by tight end Jesse James, and Pittsburgh lost 27-24.

The competition committee is in Indianapolis this week to discuss potential rule changes, which owners will vote on during the league meetings in March.