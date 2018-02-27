Cavaliers Indefinitely Ban Fan Who Directed Racist Taunt at Patty Mills

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers have indefinitely banned the fan who made a racist taunt toward San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills during Sunday's game at Quicken Loans Arena.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Cavaliers issued the ban after identifying the person and will review the penalty in one year.

Microphones in Quicken Loans Arena picked up the fan's remarks in the fourth quarter of San Antonio's 110-94 win.

"Hey, Jamaican dog. They want their bobsledder back," the fan yelled at Mills, via Benyam Kidane of Sporting News. "Hey Mills, Jamaica just called; they want their bobsledder back."

Mills addressed the situation on Twitter:

A Cavaliers spokesman told Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com security officials were reviewing the tape to identify the speaker.

Mills, 29, was born in Australia. His mother, Yvonne, and her siblings were forcibly removed from their family when she was two years old because her father was white and her mother was an Aboriginal Australian.