Chelsea Reportedly Offer Eden Hazard £300,000-a-Week Contract Amid Exit Rumours

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer Eden Hazard a new contract worth £300,000 a week in an attempt to convince him to commit his long-term future to the Blues.

According to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, Chelsea have stepped up their attempts to tie the forward down, with his current contract set to expire in 2020. Real Madrid are said to be big admirers of the Belgium international, with Hazard also reportedly keen on a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Hazard has consistently said he is happy at Chelsea though is understood to be waiting to see what Madrid offer," Jones continued. "The Spanish side's coach Zinedine Zidane is a huge admirer of Hazard, but his position is under threat this season and that could yet have a bearing on the Chelsea star's decision."

It's also noted that Chelsea's league position come the end of the campaign may have an impact on whether Hazard is willing to commit, as the Blues sit outside the top four spots in the Premier League.

Chelsea are also reported to be trying to extend the contract of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is said to be of interest to the European champions.

As relayed by journalist Kristof Terreur, in a recent interview with Telefoot, Hazard said he is content with life at Stamford Bridge:

However, Blues fans will be a little nervous about his long-term future given the links to Real Madrid and the fact an extension has yet to be signed. After all, he's one of the finest players in Europe, and to not have Champions League football in west London would be far from ideal for Hazard.

As noted by writer Kartik Krishnaiyer, he's a footballer who makes big contributions in addition to bringing the best out of others:

This season Hazard has operated in numerous positions in the Chelsea side, and in the main he's excelled for manager Antonio Conte.

He's intelligent enough to find space in tight matches and has a tremendous burst of pace to leave opposition defenders standings at times. It's rare to see anyone take the ball off Hazard in the Premier League.

These numbers from WhoScored.com point to a player who is at ease with the ball at his feet:

That talent, plus the 11 goals and three assists Hazard has notched in the Premier League this season, would appeal to any side in the game. The Spanish giants have the financial might to test Chelsea's resolve to keep the Belgian.

While clubs like Los Blancos will always cast admiring glances at footballers like Hazard, Chelsea would be in a much better position to keep him around should a new deal be penned. You sense the coming months are going to be critical for the Premier League side.