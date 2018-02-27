Steelers' Sean Davis Sued for Allegedly Mocking Teen in Snapchat Video

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The family of a teenage boy reportedly filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis in the Allegheny County Common Pleas Court on Friday.

Paula Reed Ward of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the news, noting the lawsuit "includes claims for libel, cyberbullying, intentional infliction of emotional distress and slander" and says the boy—who was waiting on the safety at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru—was bullied at school after Davis mocked him in a Snapchat video.

According to Ward, Davis said "Chick-fil-A got little kids," in the video posted on his Snapchat. "This kid like eight years old. No wonder the lines be so long at Chick-fil-A," he continued while describing the teenager.

One of Davis' representatives, Randy Fisher, said the safety was commenting on Chick-fil-A at large and not the particular teenager in question.

Attempts were apparently made on both sides to settle the issue outside of the courts but to no avail.

Andrew Leger, who is an attorney representing the family, said their side asked Davis to issue a public service announcement against cyberbullying but was rejected, per Ward. On the other side, Eugene Lee, who represents Davis, said his client offered to host the teenager at training camp but was rejected by the family, per Ward.

Davis was a second-round pick out of Maryland in 2016 and has started 25 of 32 games since entering the league, including all 16 in 2017. He tallied 92 combined tackles and three interceptions for the Steelers last season as he helped them win the AFC North.