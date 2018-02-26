Don't Be Fooled by WWE: John Cena vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 Is Happening

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

It's a swerve, WWE Universe! No matter what the company says, John Cena will square off against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

Cena announced that he was calling out Undertaker for a WrestleMania match Monday on Raw, but he followed it up by saying that his request was impossible and he was headed to SmackDown to find a new path to the April 8 pay-per-view.

As Admiral Ackbar said in Star Wars, it's a trap!

For months, rumors have swirled via Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc) that Cena would be taking on a legend like Undertaker in what would be one of the WWE's biggest possible matchups.

The two men have never squared off at WrestleMania, and time is running out on the dream match. If WWE is going to make Cena vs. Undertaker happen before the Deadman truly retires, it needs to happen this year.

Though many wrestling fans thought Undertaker was retiring following his matchup last year against Roman Reigns due to the Deadman leaving his hat and gloves in the ring, the entire company seems to have backed off that stance.

Not only did Undertaker show up once again on the 25th anniversary of Raw to cut a vague promo, but the commentators also stopped saying he was retired and subtly teased that his career could be over. When the Deadman does eventually retire, he's not coming back.

On the other hand, Cena needs the Undertaker. After coming up short at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, Cena has no clear direction or opponent but will inevitably play a major role at the biggest show of the year.

If he doesn't fight the Deadman, who is left for Cena? Shane McMahon? Jinder Mahal?

Add in the fact that we're just over a month away from WrestleMania and the hype for the event is low due to a lack of concrete matches and storylines, and Cena vs. Undertaker is the marquee bout that will make the card worthy of the grandest stage of them all.

Whether it's Tuesday night on SmackDown or at the Fastlane PPV, Undertaker needs to come out soon and answer Cena's challenge. The Deadman has never been one to back down from a challenge, and that won't start now.

With Undertaker being synonymous with SmackDown, what better place for him to return and cement his spot on the WrestleMania 34 card?

