Draymond Green's 15th Technical Foul Rescinded by NBA

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green successfully appealed his technical foul from Saturday night's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, as the NBA announced it rescinded the call Monday.

Green now has 14 technicals on the season, which puts him two away from triggering an automatic one-game suspension. He was originally issued his 15th in the second quarter of Saturday's game after being called for a foul on a Jerami Grant shot near the rim.

The NBA apparently agreed that the referee overstepped in calling a technical on Green, whose hand motions following the call were seemingly more to fire up fans than to show anyone up. There is little doubt Green's reputation played into the reaction; his 14 technicals are a league high, and he's been consistently one of the most T'd-up players since entering the league.

Green acknowledged in 2015 that he sets aside money, knowing he is going to get technicals at some point.

"Definitely," Green told reporters. "The mark of a good financial team is knowing ... you really have to know who you're dealing with. And you know, there's a little bit of money set aside in the budget for technical fouls (laughter) ... part of planning."

The Warriors are third in the NBA behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns for most technicals as a team.

Rescinding this call is more important because it decreases the likelihood that Green will reach 16 tech and hit the suspension mark before the end of the regular season. The counter resets in the playoffs, where players are allowed six techs before getting suspended with the seventh.