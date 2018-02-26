NHL Trade Deadline 2018: Post-Deadline Roundup and Twitter Reaction

NHL Trade Deadline 2018: Post-Deadline Roundup and Twitter ReactionFebruary 26, 2018
The NHL trade deadline expired at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, with its fair share of deals coming through. But perhaps the biggest story of the day was the deal that didn't happen.
After growing buzz that the Ottawa Senators might trade superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson before the deadline, the team ultimately abstained. That doesn't mean deals weren't on the table, however:
Travis Yost @travisyost
. @TSNBobMcKenzie says Ottawa has offers on Erik Karlsson from at least three different teams.2018-2-26 19:04:12
Travis Yost @travisyost
Believe teams have upped their proposals in order to land Erik Karlsson before the deadline, particularly within the last 30-minutes. This may come down to the wire.2018-2-26 19:28:11
Bob McKenzie @TSNBobMcKenzie
VGK was the team in the hardest on Erik Karlsson in the final hour but did not get a deal done with OTT.2018-2-26 20:04:14
Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com added: "The Senators were deep into talks with the Vegas Golden Knights on Karlsson but no deal was made before the deadline. So this drama extends into the summer, where the field could open up beyond the deadline suitors."
Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun
Sens GM Pierre Dorion to media in Ottawa: ``If Erik Karlsson is here July 1, we'll be making him a contract offer.'' The key word: ``if.''2018-2-26 20:58:37
A number of deals did get done, however. The New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning snuck in a blockbuster deal just before the deadline. Tampa acquired Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller for Vladislav Namestnikov, Brett Howden, Libor Hajek, a 2018 first-rounder and a conditional second-round pick.
More than a few folks believed the Lightning got a steal acquiring McDonagh for that price:
Dimitri Filipovic @DimFilipovic
Namestnikov and JT Miller are interchangeable. McDonagh obviously ain’t no Karlsson, but the fact that Stevie Y was able to add the top flight defenceman he wanted without subtracting from his roster is another example of why I wouldn’t be answering his calls if I were a GM2018-2-26 20:41:52
Nicholas W. Goss @NickGossNESN
Rangers traded Rick Nash and Ryan McDonagh and failed to get one elite-level prospect.2018-2-26 20:38:16
Adam Herman @AdamZHerman
I don't know how you trade McDonagh and Miller, both under team control for 1+ years, without acquiring a single A-level prospect.2018-2-26 20:35:06
McDonagh, 28, is an excellent addition to a Tampa Bay team amongst the favorites to win the Stanley Cup title this year. He's registered two goals and added 24 assists this season, going plus-seven for a struggling Rangers side.
Karlsson may not have been moved on the day, but McDonagh's trade ensured that at least one elite blue-liner was dealt.
Former Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane, for instance, was dealt to the San Jose Sharks.
Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun
More details on Evander Kane trade, Sabres get 2019 conditional first-round pick, Dan O'Reagan and a 2020 4th Rd pick2018-2-26 19:19:29
Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun
Here's the condition of the first-round 2019 pick in the Evander Kane deal: if the Sharks re-sign Kane, it's a first; but if Kane walks into free agency, it's a second-round pick in 20192018-2-26 19:32:40
Kane, 26, has registered 20 goals and 20 assists in 61 games this season. He'll bolster San Jose's offense, though he's likely to be a rental, as he'll become a free agent after the season.
The Sharks expressed excitement over the deal, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic:
Kevin Kurz @KKurzNHL
Doug Wilson and Joe Pavelski on Evander Kane https://t.co/6gg6rCAuk92018-2-26 21:09:06
Kevin Kurz @KKurzNHL
The latter part of Wilson’s quote is a pretty clear sign that the team wants to keep Evander Kane around after this season.2018-2-26 21:10:02
Those were the headline deals, but a number of other smaller moves were swung throughout the day. The Golden Knights didn't get Karlsson but they still made a move, acquiring forward Tomas Tatar from the Detroit Red Wings a 2018 first-rounder, a 2019 second-rounder and 2021 third-rounder.
Bob McKenzie @TSNBobMcKenzie
VGK was deep into Erik Karlsson trade talks up to the final minutes before the deadline and when it became clear it wasn’t going to get done, VGK traded with DET for Tomas Tatar.2018-2-26 21:00:36
Thomas Vanek joined his eighth team since the 2013-14 campaign, getting traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, with Tyler Motte and Jussi Jokinen heading back to the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks will be Jokinen's sixth team since the 2013-14 season.
Additionally, the Winnipeg Jets landed Paul Stastny from the St. Louis Blues for prospect Erik Foley, a 2018 first-rounder and 2020 fourth-rounder. ESPN's John Buccigross was a big fan of the deal for the Blues:
Bucci Mane @Buccigross
Hey @StLouisBlues fans, you got Erik Foley (of Providence College) in that @PaulyWalnuts26 trade with @NHLJets. He’s a Bull in a China shop. Takes it to net and can't be stopped. Can score from outside tops of circles with release. Great hands. https://t.co/ONR8CXfWxU2018-2-26 17:28:06
And the Nashville Predators brought aboard winger Ryan Hartman and a 2018 fifth-round pick, sending a 2018 first-round pick, 2018 fourth-round pick and forward Victor Ejdsell back to the Chicago Blackhawks.
It was a busy deadline and more than a few teams bolstered their playoff hopes. The biggest fish wasn't caught, but McDonagh's trade was a fantastic consolation prize for both the Lightning and folks hoping for a wild and crazy Monday at the deadline.
All trade information via ESPN unless otherwise noted.
