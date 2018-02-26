NHL Trade Deadline 2018: Post-Deadline Roundup and Twitter Reaction

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The NHL trade deadline expired at 3 p.m. ET on Monday, with its fair share of deals coming through. But perhaps the biggest story of the day was the deal that didn't happen.

After growing buzz that the Ottawa Senators might trade superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson before the deadline, the team ultimately abstained. That doesn't mean deals weren't on the table, however:

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com added: "The Senators were deep into talks with the Vegas Golden Knights on Karlsson but no deal was made before the deadline. So this drama extends into the summer, where the field could open up beyond the deadline suitors."

A number of deals did get done, however. The New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning snuck in a blockbuster deal just before the deadline. Tampa acquired Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller for Vladislav Namestnikov, Brett Howden, Libor Hajek, a 2018 first-rounder and a conditional second-round pick.

More than a few folks believed the Lightning got a steal acquiring McDonagh for that price:

McDonagh, 28, is an excellent addition to a Tampa Bay team amongst the favorites to win the Stanley Cup title this year. He's registered two goals and added 24 assists this season, going plus-seven for a struggling Rangers side.

Karlsson may not have been moved on the day, but McDonagh's trade ensured that at least one elite blue-liner was dealt.

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Evander Kane, for instance, was dealt to the San Jose Sharks.

Kane, 26, has registered 20 goals and 20 assists in 61 games this season. He'll bolster San Jose's offense, though he's likely to be a rental, as he'll become a free agent after the season.

The Sharks expressed excitement over the deal, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic:

Those were the headline deals, but a number of other smaller moves were swung throughout the day. The Golden Knights didn't get Karlsson but they still made a move, acquiring forward Tomas Tatar from the Detroit Red Wings a 2018 first-rounder, a 2019 second-rounder and 2021 third-rounder.

Thomas Vanek joined his eighth team since the 2013-14 campaign, getting traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, with Tyler Motte and Jussi Jokinen heading back to the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks will be Jokinen's sixth team since the 2013-14 season.

Additionally, the Winnipeg Jets landed Paul Stastny from the St. Louis Blues for prospect Erik Foley, a 2018 first-rounder and 2020 fourth-rounder. ESPN's John Buccigross was a big fan of the deal for the Blues:

And the Nashville Predators brought aboard winger Ryan Hartman and a 2018 fifth-round pick, sending a 2018 first-round pick, 2018 fourth-round pick and forward Victor Ejdsell back to the Chicago Blackhawks.

It was a busy deadline and more than a few teams bolstered their playoff hopes. The biggest fish wasn't caught, but McDonagh's trade was a fantastic consolation prize for both the Lightning and folks hoping for a wild and crazy Monday at the deadline.

All trade information via ESPN unless otherwise noted.