Liverpool Target Jorginho Reportedly Attracting Manchester City, United Interest

Premier League giants Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly ready to join Liverpool in the hunt to land Napoli midfielder Jorginho this summer.

The Times reported both Manchester clubs are tracking the playmaker's progress and will rival Liverpool for his signature as all three clubs seek improvements in midfield (h/t Daily Mirror).

Per the Mirror's report, it looks as though Emre Can will leave Anfield on a free transfer this summer, while City aren't in as desperate a need for renovations in the middle of the park.

Blogger Liam Canning noted the expiring contract of United veteran Michael Carrick as cause for the Red Devils to reinvest, and manager Jose Mourinho will want to bolster his midfield corps:

Nemanja Matic arrived at Old Trafford last summer and has provided a settling presence as Paul Pogba looks to rediscover his best form, while Ander Herrera has become more of a fringe figure this term and managed only eight Premier League starts.

Jorginho is a different bracket of deep-lying midfield metronome and prioritises a lot of his play around passing and possession, as illustrated by Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe:

The Brazil-born Italy international has scored twice and recorded four assists in 22 Serie A appearances this season, helping Napoli establish themselves as Scudetto contenders as they sit at the peak of the Italian top flight.

Jorginho has averaged 95.4 passes per Serie A game this season, at least nine per game more than any other player in the division, per WhoScored.com.

Football Radars recently provided evidence of his strength in passing and ball retention:

His Premier League suitors will also be boosted by recent comments from Jorginho's agent, Joao Santos, who told Radio Crc (h/t Goal):

“If a player like [Lucas] Torreira arrives from Sampdoria, then that will require an important investment, and Jorginho could be sacrificed to make way.

“I think we’ll discuss a renewal at the end of the season, as it’s not the moment to talk about that, because he still has a long contract. He wants to stay, although we’ll have to see if Napoli agree with that. I think they’d rather sell Jorginho than Amadou Diawara, who is younger."

It's difficult to spot obvious gaps that need replacing in City's flourishing midfield at present, but broadcaster Deji Faremi highlighted a more obvious need for a player of Jorginho's attributes at Old Trafford:

The same could be said for Liverpool come the summer, although many at Anfield may still hold hope Can will shun any suitors and extend his stay at the club beyond the end of this season—the Reds will also be boosted by the arrival of Naby Keita.