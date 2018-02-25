Stoneman Douglas Wins Hockey Championship with 7-4 Win over Jesuit

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, won the Lightning High School Hockey League Tier 1 title Sunday after defeating Jesuit High School, 7-4.

According to ESPN.com, Stoneman Douglas beat East Lake High School earlier in the day to reach the championship game.

Stoneman Douglas was the site of a shooting Feb. 14 in which 17 people died.

Andrew McDevitt of ABC7 News in Fort Myers, Florida, shared a photo of the hockey team after securing the state championship:

"We didn't play for ourselves, we played for the victims," Stoneman Douglas forward Joey Zenobi said after round-robin play concluded Saturday, per Joe Putrelo of NBC2 Fort Myers. "Just very passionate, emotional. We just left it on the ice."

Zenobi told Putrelo that the sister of a player on the school's junior varsity team was among the 17 who died in the shooting. Team manager Stephanie Horowitz said junior varsity player Justin Colton also suffered injuries when bullet fragments struck him in the back, though he survived.