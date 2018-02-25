Isaiah Thomas Says He Was Put in a 'Tough Situation' with the Cavaliers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas spoke about his brief time with the Cleveland Cavaliers during an interview on ESPN's E:60 that will be broadcast March 11.

"I didn't think they would pull the trigger that fast, 15 games," he said. "But again, it's a business. And the Cavs were, I mean, they were in panic mode. We were losing—a lot. And I think they felt like they needed to make a move, and they, they basically cleared house."

Added Thomas: "It was a tough situation I was being put in. It was—it was different. ... It's hard to get acclimated to a team halfway through the season."

Thomas' past year has been defined by trades. He was dealt to the Cavaliers in August in the move that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics and was shipped to the Lakers when the Cavaliers made three deadline-day trades Feb. 8.

Cleveland also dealt Jae Crowder, Iman Shumpert, Derrick Rose, Channing Frye, Dwyane Wade and more and netted George Hill, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson and more as it completely reshaped its roster.

It was more turnover for a team that had plenty of it coming into the season, which Thomas said led to Cleveland's inability to jell and his inability to find his place.

"People don't put in there that we had eight or nine new players. So it was basically a brand new team," he said. "... I'm in a new system. New team, new coach, new players. And then I've been off for seven months. So I got to get—individually, I got to for the most part get my rhythm back, get my timing back."

That rhythm never returned during his time with the Cavs. After averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game with the Celtics in 2016-17, he averaged just 14.7 points and 4.5 assists in 15 games with Cleveland. He missed the Cavs' first 36 games while coming back from a hip injury.

"It just didn't work out," he noted. "And that just happens."

Thomas seems pleased to be with the Lakers, however.

"I'm coming to an L.A. team that's young, that already has a system," he said. "And I just want to help. Hopefully I'm here long-term, you know, with me being a free agent this summer. But if I'm not, these last 25 games, I'm going to play my heart out and show the Lakers why I should be here long-term."