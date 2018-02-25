2018 Olympics: Athletes and Countries with Most Medals from Pyeongchang Games

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, produced plenty of individual success stories.

From the dominant multi-medal winners to the underdogs who unexpectedly achieved Olympic glory, there were plenty of storylines to follow on each day of the competition.

Not only did Norway win the final medal count, but it also had the most successful athlete at the Olympics in cross-country skiing legend Marit Bjoergen.

In total, 91 athletes won multiple medals between individual and team events in their respective sports.

The four most decorated athletes from Pyeongchang all came from cross-country skiing. The quartet won four or more medals, with Bjoergen leading the way with five.

Medal Count

Athletes with Most Medals

Marit Bjoergen



Bjoergen became the most successful athlete in Winter Olympics history with her bronze in the women's team sprint, but that wasn't the last we heard from the Norwegian legend.

In the final event of her Olympic career, Bjoergen displayed why she's earned 15 medals by blowing away the field in the women's 30-kilometer mass start.

The 37-year-old captured her eighth-career gold by winning the race by one minute, 49 seconds. The margin of victory was the largest in an Olympic cross-country race since 1980, per Nick Ziccardi of NBCOlympics.com:

Bjoergen won five different events in cross-country skiing over her career, and her victory Sunday solidified her second repeat Olympic title.

In addition to her title in the 30-kilometer mass start, Bjoergen took gold in the 4x5-kilometer relay. She took silver in the 15-kilometer skiathlon and bronze in the 10-kilometer individual and team sprint.

Charlotte Kalla

The first Olympic gold awarded in Pyeongchang went to Sweden's Charlotte Kalla in the women's 7.5- x 7.5-kilometer skiathlon.

The Swede went on to capture three silvers in cross-country skiing in the women's 10-kilometer freestyle, team sprint and 4x5-kilometer relay.

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Kalla's success in cross-country helped Sweden pick up six medals in the sport, with the 30-year-old and Stina Nilsson earning most of them.

If she opts to compete in 2022, Kalla could make a run at Bjoergen's record, as she has nine Olympic medals to her name.

Stina Nilsson

Nilsson became the fourth athlete to win four or more medals in Pyeongchang with her third-placed finish in the women's 30-kilometer mass start.

The 24-year-old won her first-career gold in the women's individual sprint, while her other two podium finishes came alongside Kalla in team events.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Unlike the two cross-country skiers mentioned above, Nilsson's career is just beginning on the Olympic level.

If she follows the standard set by Bjoergen and stays healthy over the next decade, we could see Nilsson at two or three more Olympics and close to the Norwegian legend and Kalla on the all-time medal chart.

Alexander Bolshunov

The most successful male athlete in Pyeongchang did everything he could to win gold, but he came up just short on the medal podium four times.

Alexander Bolshunov, who competed as an Olympic Athlete from Russia, won three silvers and a bronze in his first Games.

Michel Cottin/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

The 21-year-old cross-country skier took second in the men's 50-kilometer mass start, 4x10-kilometer relay and team sprint freestyle and placed third in the men's sprint classic.

Bolshunov was one of four Russian cross-country skiers to win multiple medals. Andrey Larkov, Denis Spitsov and Yulia Belorukova were the other three.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia finished the Olympics with 17 medals, eight of which were earned by Bolshunov and his teammates in cross-country skiing.

