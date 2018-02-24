Real Madrid Transfer News: Anthony Martial Reportedly Eyed Amid Contract Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United after it emerged the winger's contract talks at Old Trafford have broken down.

RMC Sport (h/t Metro) reported that negotiations over a new deal hit a roadblock in December. On Saturday, Rodrigo Morales Castano of Spanish daily Marca cited a report from the same French radio station that Los Blancos are interested.

It's understood the arrival of Alexis Sanchez has caused Martial to consider his future at United, having recently been shifted to the right flank to accommodate the Chilean forward.

Get French Football News provided further context from the report, suggesting Martial could be preparing for a potential departure from the Red Devils:

The 22-year-old is on the same contract he signed upon joining the club in 2015, which expires at the end of next season, but there's no word on what led to talks over a new deal stalling.

Martial arrived at United from AS Monaco for an initial £36 million, rising to £59.7 million if add-on conditions are met, but he's started in only 22 of his 37 appearances this season, scoring 11 goals in the process.

United manager Jose Mourinho could also be a factor in any friction with Martial, and blogger Liam Canning mused the France international has a lot more to showcase than has been evident:

According to Metro, Zidane is a fan of countryman Martial and is encouraged by the prospect of landing him in a cut-price deal, with the end of his contract now a little more than a year away.

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards reported on the alleged recent fall-out between Mourinho and record signing Paul Pogba, and Martial could be another of United's stars to collide with the former Chelsea coach.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's turning 33 in February and Gareth Bale constantly involved in transfer speculation, as noted by BBC Sport, it is easy to see Real being tempted by Martial. Los Blancos also have Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio in reserve, but 2015 Golden Boy winner Martial has the potential to surpass the pair.

United still have time on their hands to come to an agreement with Martial over a new contract, although Real may be fancied to swoop if they feel the winger isn't likely to extend his stay.